HELENA, Mont. -- Heated discussions regarding bills that focus on defining sex and providing transgender care to minors continued Thursday at the Montana House of Representatives in Helena.
Much of the discussion centers around Democratic representative Zooey Zephyr of Missoula, who, during Tuesday's session, spoke out against the recently passed revision of Senate Bill 99, which entails blocking transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care.
As a result, the Montana Freedom Caucus issued a statement on social media, calling for Zephyr to be censured by the house. No such vote took place at Thursday's proceedings, though a separate situation resulting from the incident did arise.
During the discussion of Senate Bill 458, a proposal to define sex in Montana based on reproductive systems, Zephyr was ignored by the speaker of the House, Republican Matt Regier, when requesting pre-vote input.
This ultimately resulted in the House Rules Committee voting on whether or not Regier's actions were appropriate.
"There are times when things can be done... but should they be done?" Democratic representative Jim Hamilton of Bozeman said during the committee meeting. "I think this is clearly one of those cases where the 'can' and 'should' differentiate from each other dramatically."
"I would ask you to vote 'no,' not to support the speaker on this, and uphold the parliamentary values that we expect to operate under," Hamilton continued.
Others spoke on behalf of upholding's Regier's decision, stating that House Rule 20-20 regarding questions of order, privilege, and decisions of recognition gave him the power to do so.
"As the leader of our House, that is the speaker's prerogative," Republican representative Rhonda Knudsen of Culbertson said. "That is also the speaker's duty. The speaker must do that to maintain decorum, order, and the rule of law."
The House Rules Committee ultimately voted 15-7 in favor of upholding speaker Regier's decision.
However, this does not mean that Zephyr has officially been censured by the House, and there are no modern examples of such a censure taking place in Montana legislature.
Zephyr was permitted to vote on all bills discussed on Thursday, though subsequent attempts to speak in pre-votes were once again blocked by Regier.
As for Senate Bill 99 itself, the revised version that was approved by the House and Senate remains on Governor Greg Gianforte's desk and has yet to be passed into law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.