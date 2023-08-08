HELENA, Mont. -- The new schoolyear is just around the corner, and one organization is committed to keeping our education space safe in light of a tragedy from nearly three decades ago.

Though the death of 11-year-old Jeremy Bullock at Margaret Leary Elementary in Butte is still hard to swallow 29 years later, good can come out of bad. And the foundation named in his honor continuing to spread its message of love, care, and safety is proof.

"If one live is saved because of all of the effort that goes into this, then it's worth it," said Jeremy Bullock Memorial Trust executive director Brenda Carney.

While school shootings continue to happen across the nation every year, Bullock's death in 1994 remains the last such fatal incident in Montana. And it's efforts like the Safe Schools Summit helping to keep it that way.

For the last four years, the summit has preached the practice of school safety to administrators, teachers, parents, and students, emphasizing the importance of turning these tragedies into education.

"I think so often when we hear about those school shootings, we are sort of immune because it happens so much," Carney said. "But I think knowing about Jeremy and the Bullock family and feeling their pain almost 30 years later really reinforces why we're here and the work that we do."

And taking their work beyond the borders of Bullock's hometown of Butte is critical. That's why the summit is in Helena this August for the first time.

This year's theme is Growing Your School's Safety Culture--creating a learning space where students and teachers alike feel safe, vested, and have a voice.

From workshops covering suicide prevention and inclusive environments, to a panel of speakers featuring students themselves, it's evident that the practices being taught are making their way into the classroom.

"The best thing is to hear where [summit attendees] have taken something from the summit and actually utilized it in their schools," said Robin Bullock, the mother of Jeremy. "That's the real reason we do this--to try to make as much difference as possible."

"It's really those individuals in the classroom that keep our students safe," Bullock continued. "It's their willingness to turn the lights on."

As the summit continues to expand its reach, the Jeremy Bullock Foundation hopes to both bring it back to its roots in Butte and traverse to other cities in Montana like Billings and Kalispell. The plan is to alternate years holding the summit in Butte and in a new city.