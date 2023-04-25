HELENA, Mont. -- Just a day after the House gallery was flooded with protestors chanting in support of Democratic representative Zooey Zephyr, the same parts of the capitol building went silent.
This was most likely a result of Tuesday's House floor session being canceled in the wake of Monday's protests.
This cancellation comes with limited time remaining--there are less than 10 days to go in this year's legislative session.
"That's part of the problem... we've got seven to ten or so days left of the session," Republican representative and vice chair of the House rules committee Casey Knudsen said. "A question of privilege is anything that affects the collective rights, dignity, safety, and ability to do the job of the body, which, to me, I believe was infringed [on Monday] for sure."
But House minority leader Kim Abbott disagrees, expressing her disappointment with the statement that House Republicans released on the manner of Monday's protest.
"It wasn't a violent protest," Abbott said. "It was disruptive. There was chanting. But it absolutely was not violent and there was no need for a SWAT team. Montana Highway Patrol was doing their job just fine."
"I'm disappointed in the way that protest was framed," Abbott added.
It remains to be seen what the protest scene will look like when the House does decide to reconvene.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a House floor session is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Many legislators, including Zephyr, Abbott, and others, have expressed a desire to focus on the task at hand and get back to work.
Zephyr in particular said that the House's work this legislative session has been efficient, and she's hopeful that, even with a session on Tuesday, the House will still be able to finish its tasks in time for the 90-day deadline.
