HELENA, Mont. -- Thursday night, the skies above the Spokane Hills near East Helena were filled with smoke. But as containment efforts have progressed, the scene is looking a lot different.

A time lapse from Thursday night, to Friday morning, to Friday evening shows just how much of a difference containment efforts have made.

A lack of wind on Friday has certainly been a factor, and while no updated number has been announced regarding percent containment, the operations crew is hopeful that weather will continue to cooperate.

"Right now, you can see the smoke is pretty well knocked down," said operation section chief Bob Fry at a public information meeting Friday evening. "We're in pretty good shape for the night, but that doesn't mean [the fire is] out. It's all about wind and heat."

To give firefighters space to operate, the Bureau of Land Management has placed a closure on all public land in the area. That includes keeping objects out of the workers' air space. There was an incident on Friday morning when a drone entered the area, causing a stoppage in operations.

"We'd like to remind the public that it's a federal crime to interfere with firefighting aircraft, and we ask that they keep drones well away from fire suppression activities," said Wyatt Frampton, the fire information officer for Montana DNRC's forestry division.

Additionally, both Lewis & Clark and Broadwater County announced that the evacuations of homes near the shores of Canyon Ferry Lake have been lifted.

For more updates about the fire, visit InciWeb or the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.