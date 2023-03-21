HELENA, Mont. -- The future of transgender health care is among the most notable issues on the agenda for Montana lawmakers this legislative session, and Monday's debate at the House Judiciary Committee proves there's still much discussion to be had.
The debate circles around Senate Bill 99, a controversial bill that, if signed into law, would block transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care. The bill also stipulates that doctors who provide said care would be subject to penalty, and coverage via Medicaid would be prohibited.
The bill is carried by Republican Senator John Fuller of Whitefish, who argues it protects children who lack the capability to make responsible choices.
"Children live under the guidance and guardianship of adults precisely because they lack the maturity, prudence, and experience to make safe and responsible decisions for themselves," Fuller said. "When gender dysphoria is in the mix, those decisions can have lifelong consequences."
But the bill is also being met with plenty of opposition, especially from Democrats and many parents and doctors, who say that the provisions of the bill could have disastrous effects on the mental health of gender-dysphoric youth.
"The things that have helped create my now thriving 14-year-old transgender child have been the things that your cruel bill is threatening to take away," said Callie Hamilton of Bozeman, who spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. "Things like support from counselors, support from the medical field, and support from their school to just be called 'him' instead of 'her.'"
The bill has already been backed by the State Senate via 30-20 vote in February. If it does pass through the House Judiciary Committee, it would next be debated in front of a Republican-majority House floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.