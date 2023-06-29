HELENA, Mont. -- If you've got an affinity for classical music and summer stargazing, Helena has just the thing for you.
The 19th annual 'Symphony Under the Stars' will return to the Capital City this summer on Saturday, July 15.
The yearly event is a collaboration between Carroll College and the Helena Symphony to combine the natural beauty of Montana's great outdoors with an appreciation for great music.
This year's theme is the 'Great Ladies of Jazz,' with performances focused on the music of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and other women blues pioneers.
"When I started this 19 years ago, I didn't want the traditional," Helena Symphony music director Allan R. Scott said. "Many orchestras do outdoor concerts, like the patriotic July 4 type thing, which are great, but I wanted something unique."
"I wanted to be able to focus on the views, which are picturesque, and I wanted something different every year to get the community excited," Scott continued. "And now we know that the Associated Press continues to mention the Symphony Under the Stars as one of the top five reasons to visit Montana."
That's high praise for Symphony Under the Stars, an event that has housed as many 18,000 visitors in years past.
The concert is free to the public, and you can begin laying out your blankets at Guad Hill on Carroll's campus, between Guadalupe Hall and Corette Library, at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.
However, you can pick out a spot a couple hours early if you make a $5 donation to the local Boy Scouts and bring some canned food, as Symphony Under the Stars also serves as the largest collection event of the year for Helena Food Share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.