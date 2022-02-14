Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches over the mountains with up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start as rain this evening before changing to snow overnight. Initially wet road surfaces may become icy as temperatures fall tonight and could create hazardous conditions, even in areas that see little snow accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&