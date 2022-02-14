WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. — In an announcement today from SRO Jerami West, White Sulphur Springs School District says they received a call from an unknown person threatening harm to students.
While no details about the threat have been provided, both the school and Meagher County Sheriff's Office are taking steps to ensure the safety of the children and staff, which included releasing students to a parent or guardian.
The district says school will still be in session on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Only the eastern main doors near the office will be accessible. Students will not be allowed off campus for lunch, and parents are encouraged to read the menu or provide a sack lunch to ensure their child has a meal they can eat. Parent/teacher conferences will also continue as scheduled.
The announcement ends with assurance that, "The Meagher County Sheriff's Office and the White Sulphur Springs School District take every threat to our kids/staff seriously and will do everything in our power to keep them safe."
