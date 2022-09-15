HELENA, Mont. - A fire on the west end of the Helena Ranger District has grown to 1,145 acres.

The No Grass Creek Fire was initially reported on Sept. 11 in an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality, according to InciWeb.

No homes or private property are threatened by the fire, giving an opportunity to responsibly allow the fire to naturally function and provide ecological benefits.

As of Thursday, the fire is being cooperatively managed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, in close coordination with Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A closure is in place that applies to all National Forest System (NFS) lands in the area known as the Electric Peak area, including all segments of trail 359, 362, 328, 329, and Kading Campground:

This area perimeter starts at the Kading Campground, continues west to the Forest Boundary with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. Then continue south along the same Forest Boundary to Thunderbolt Mountain and then north along the Forest Boundary to the Bison Mountain area. Then turning north and along the west edge of Forest Service Trail 330, and Forest Service Roads 4104 and 123to the intersections of Forest Service Roads 123 and 227. Then southwest along the south side of the Little Blackfoot River to the entrance of the Kading Campground