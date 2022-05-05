MEAGHER CO., Mont. - Fire crews were called out to a tractor fire in Meagher County Thursday morning.

Meagher County & WSS City Fire said in an update to their social media that their compressed air foam system unit responded to the fire, along with wildland units and a tender.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out.

According to the update, compressed air foam systems are useful for a variety of fires , and work by injecting foam via compressed air into water.

“They are extremely effective for vehicle fires, equipment fires, and structure protection during wildland incidents,” the update reads. “Meagher County is fortunate to have recently acquired a second CAFS unit, which is being set up to specialize in structure protection. Stay tuned for pictures of it when we get it in service.”

Meagher County & WSS City Fire also thanked volunteers and neighbors who helped with the incident.