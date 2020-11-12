Helena, Mont. - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the treasure state, people have been asking if the governor will enforce more statewide restrictions.
With record hospitalizations and the death toll on the rise, Governor Steve Bullock is not putting any more restrictions in place.
With no help from congress since March, Bullock says there are challenges if he enforces more restrictions for Montanans.
“I have grave concerns, ones that I do not share alone and that many in the public health in the state and elsewhere do to about sending 10’s of thousands of Montanans into the unemployment line without any enhanced unemployment benefits. How will those Montanans keep their heat on in their homes in the winter months and their families fed? We also haven’t seen another round of stimulus checks that would help families get by and stay home," said Bullock.
Bullock says because of congressional inaction some businesses don't have access to the paycheck protection program anymore or other relief.
He went on to say he doesn't want to punish businesses that have bene following restrictions; and closing them would do that.
Governor Bullock says people aren't following the restrictions already in place.
He is imploring every Montanan to stay home when they can, avoid going to gatherings, support local restaurants with take out, wear your mask, socially distance, and sanitize your hands.