HELENA, Mont. - Helena Public Schools Superintendent, Rex Weltz has announced school and all extracurricular activities have been canceled for Thursday, Dec. 22.
All school buildings will be closed, however, at least one staff member will be present in the morning in the event that a student is dropped off or arrives unattended.
Weltz says the district is assessing whether they will need to make up lost classroom time and will provide further information after winter break in January.
"As we finish out the last school week of 2022 a day early, I also want to thank our students, staff and families for all you’ve done to make this a strong and positive school year," Weltz said. "You are raising young people who embody our district mission to graduate competent, productive, responsible and caring citizens, as evidenced by their outpouring of generosity for those in who need support this holiday season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.