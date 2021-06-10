Nobody injured after a structure fire on N. Oakes Street

HELENA, Mont. - Residents were asked to avoid the 400 block of N. Oakes Street due to a structure fire Thursday.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers from the Helena Fire Department tells Montana Right Now the call came in at 12:08 pm.

Smoke was reported to be coming from the attic and a deputy marshal was reportedly in the area.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and made entry into the house which was unoccupied.

The fire is believed to probably have started in the backside of the house, possibly on the exterior, then moved its way into the attic according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers.

The fire did not get into the living space of the house.

A majority of the damage was done to the exterior of the house and the attic, and some damage was partially done so crews could get to the fire.

At this time the cause is unknown and there are no known factors that could have caused the fire.

Two cats and a dog were evacuated safely and have been reunited with their owners and no injuries were reported.