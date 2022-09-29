EAST HELENA, Mont. - T-6 is a non-profit organization that focuses on mental health and officer resiliency in the first responder and military communities.

It was developed to help law enforcement officers and first responders dealing with mental health or the stressors of the job.

Jon Marshall, an instructor with T-6, tells Montana Right Now that a study done by a doctor in Texas shows because of the stress and trauma that happens to your body and mind, the average first responder that puts in between 20-30 years and retires ends up having a life expectancy rate of only 18 months after retirement.

"That changes by us doing this class, that changes by giving this information. When you start your career, they should give you all the tools you need to do your job. You should also be given tools to combat the stressors and trauma with the job so you can finish out and when you do retire, you get to spend time with your family, go fishing and hunting, and do the thing you did or do love and so you can function in reality after you retire," said Marshall.

The goal is to make sure that whether you're just starting out or you have been ten years in, you know how to deal with the stress and the traumas of the job that sometimes get handed out and how to move beyond that.

"A lot of our trauma gets handed out because you answered the call with your badge number one day. And the reality is, is that, you know, our jobs are tough. We deal with death and destruction. All the time. And sadly, what comes with that? We certainly take on some of these traumas in it changes a person or affects a person in different ways," said Marshall.

He's been a first responder for about 20 years and working with law enforcement for the last 8 years.

A big reason he is here teaching the class is because he was able to make it through his own struggles with mental health.

"So I suffered from a lot of trauma early on in my career. It seems like every year, every ten months I was dealing with the pediatric death, and that's some of the hardest trauma to deal with. And so I actually thought that I didn't need to seek help. I wasn't involved like in a more traumatic or different traumatic event, like an officer involved shooting. And it started affect my job, start affect my personal life to the point where, you know, suicide was being thought of. My wife and I were looking at divorce. I have two kids at home. And the reality is I didn't know what was going on with me. I didn't understand the process or how it was affecting me. And so that built up over the years. Of all these critical incidents. These traumas really started to take its toll. And I was having a harder time functioning. And then once I understood and started to seek counselors and help and peer support systems, it really helped bring me out of that hole that I was in. Now I am here today, presenting this to others so they don't fall before that same fate," said Marshall.

Mental health is a topic that often brings stigmas and is a conversation that many people try to avoid, but it is a subject that can build confidence on the job.

"A lot of guys fear coming forward or asking for help because this is going to affect their promotion, it's going to affect that special assignment, are people going to judge me, what are my peers going to think about. The reality is, is that it shows you're a kind of a person who shows that you're a leader, shows that you are okay with coming forward, that it is okay to seek that help, it shows what kind of character you have. And that's the stigma we're breaking or trying to break on a complete level because you can still be a functioning police officer. You can still be okay with doing your job and carrying a badge and a gun and still serving your community," said Marshall.

T-6 is holding workshops "Getting through the Grind" and it is offered free to all first responders including police, fire, EMT, dispatch, and corrections professionals and their spouses.

Dates:

Helena, September 29-October 1, hosted by the Montana Highway Patrol

Kalispell, October 3 and December 5, hosted by the Kalispell Police Department

Billings, November 3-5, hosted by the Billings Police Department

For more information on the organization or upcoming programs for Montana first responders, contact Brian Regan here.