HELENA- A request from the developers of a subdivision near Helena to charge residents more than $200 each month for water and sewer services has been denied by the Montana Public Service Commission.
According to a release from the Public Service Commission, the subdivision’s developers of the North Star Subdivision established North Star Water & Sewer, LLC, to provide water and sewer services for more than 270 homes in the subdivision.
The developers still own the water and sewer utility, although the subdivision’s homeowner’s association once had an option to purchase the water and sewer system for $1.2 million.
Since water and sewage are regulated utilities, the company has to apply to the Commission to change its service rates, and since 2014, subdivision residents have paid the utility base rates of $40 per month for water services and $30 per month for sewer service.
In January of 2019, the utility asked permission to increase its monthly charges, the release saying in June 2019 the company sought more than $500 a month from each household in the subdivision.
The company cut its request in half in December 2019, but still sought more than $200 per household, per month, plus $5.00 per 1,000 gallons of water used in excess of 20,000 gallons.
The release says North Star Water & Sewer claimed the rates were needed to pay for more than $5.4 million in water and sewer infrastructure the developers installed in the subdivision.
Rate applications and tax filings from prior years, however, valued the system at $1.2 million, and tax records also showed the developers already recouped part of the system’s cost through lot sales the release notes.
The Commission determined the HOA’s $1.2 million purchase option was a more accurate estimate of the system costs developers had not recovered through lot sales, consistent with established regulatory ratemaking practices.
The utility was refused by the Commission to include in its rates the system costs homeowners paid when buying their lots, since including those charges would force homeowners to pay the developers twice for the same system.
A combined water and sweater base rate of $55.93 after considering system costs and a reasonable rate of return for the utility.