Update 3:50 pm -
The Helena Police Department posted an update at 3:47 pm saying they, along with other agencies, have checked the school and it has been released back to the school district.
If you have questions about your student, you can contact May Butler at 406-324-2000.
HELENA - The Helena Public Schools Superintendent’s Office is reporting a bomb threat at Helena High School.
Administration became aware of the threat after 2:00 pm.
All students have been evacuated, and parents have been notified.
Students who ride the bus are being sent to Florence Crittendon.
At this time the Helena Police Department is investigating and bomb dogs are in the school.
The threat reportedly came as a voice message, however, at this time no details on what was said have been released.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.