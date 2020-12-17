HELENA- Helena Public Schools Activities Director, Tim McMahon, says until gathering sizes can be increased, no more than 25 spectator passes per game will be handed out.
“As we approach the winter sports season, our school district has continued to engage in regular communication with the health professionals of Lewis & Clark Public Health. At this time, plans for gatherings larger than 25 people are not being approved within our County,” McMahon said in a release. “We respect and support that decision especially in consideration of the continued increase in local COVID-19 cases.”
The activities office will be working with schools and teams to develop a system to provide limited spectator passes for home games for the home team only.
While the activities office works to ensure equity in the numbers of spectators for each participant, McMahon says families will need to work together to ensure equity across the family.