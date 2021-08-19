MISSOULA, Mont. - With ongoing fire activity across the state, we received fire aid from all over the country. On Wednesday, the New York Fire Department arrived with their Incident Team Division to help as we battle this busy wildfire season.
Right now, according to U.S. Forest Service officials, just over 800,000 acres of land have burned across northern regions of Montana with over 4,500 personnel on the front lines.
It's all hands-on deck as we are in Level 5 preparedness, which is the highest degree possible, stretching our local firefighter's available resources.
Officials say this team couldn't have come at a more critical time as the ongoing weather conditions could potentially shift or fuel more fires over the next few weeks.
The FDNY team will gear up for training and head out to the wildfires, sweeping heavily impacted local areas.
The New York deployment team's Incident Commander shared what we can expect as they join the firefighting efforts.
"We are here with about 51 members to go down to White Sulphur Springs and relieve the Northern Rockies type one team, and we're looking for the opportunity to help manage and support those people going out to do their job, and try to bring normalcy to what you guys are going through," he said.
This team is expected to remain in Montana over the next 14 days and battle the ongoing wildfires across the state.