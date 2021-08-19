MISSOULA, Mont. - With ongoing fire activity across the state more help arrived from all over the country and yesterday New York Fire Dept. came with their Incident Team Division in Montana to offer their help as we battle this busy wildfire season.
Right now, according to us forest service officials just over 800 thousand acres of land have burned across northern regions of Montana with over 4,500 personnel out there on the front lines.
It's all hands-on deck as we are in level 5 preparedness, being the highest degree possible stretching our local firefighters resources available.
Officials say this team coming from New York couldn't have come at a more critical time as the ongoing weather conditions could shift or fuel more potential fires over the next few weeks. The FDNY team will gear up for training and head out to the wildfires sweeping our local areas being heavily impacted right now.
Incident commander for this New York deployment team shared what we can expect as they join the firefighting efforts.
"We are here with about 51 members to go down to White Sulphur Springs and relieve the Northern Rockies type one team, and were looking for opportunity to help manage and support those people going out to do their job and try to bring normalcy to what you guys are going through."
This team is expected to remain in Montana over the next 14 days and battle the ongoing wildfires across the state as our fire season continues.