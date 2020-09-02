HELENA- The Oddfellow Inn & Farm has rounded up all their animals after having to release them due to a fire headed towards them.
In a post to their Facebook, Oddfellow says they released guardian dog Blue, Jethro the Donkey, 3 goats, 2 large pigs and many piglets, 3 emus, cats, turkeys, Shadow the sheep, and lots of poultry, and were asking the public’s help in retrieving them all.
“We're so grateful and thankful for your support Helena. The fire came so quick and your response has been incredible. Thanks for your prayers and offers of support!” they wrote to their Facebook.
They say the fire reportedly was by the Helena Fire Department at the property line.
Because of the fire, however, the inn says all Maison dinner services and Oddfellow Inn stays are canceled for the week.
Happy morning to have all our animals safe! #farmanimals #allaccountedfor #amazingPosted by Oddfellow Inn & Farm on Thursday, September 3, 2020