HELENA, Mont. - Of all the fire starts within the last month, over 75 percent were human-caused according to the Office of the Governor.

After a wildland fire briefing from fire management professionals at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Office of the Governor sent a release with information on the recent fires in Montana.

The update said that as of Friday, July 16 around noon, there are 14 large fire incidents in the state.

Since January 1, there have been over 1,400 fire starts in Montana burning over 150,000 acres, with over 500 starts in July alone.

Montana reportedly entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of $104 million. Officials estimate that approximately $3.5 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire during the state’s current fiscal year the update said.

“The governor and the state’s fire management professionals discussed prevention efforts, and all parties will continue to urge Montanans and visitors to do their part to prevent additional fire starts by securing trailer chains, regularly maintaining equipment, and not parking on tall, dry grass,” the release said. “The governor also praised the efforts of local and volunteer fire departments who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines.”

