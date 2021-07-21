HELENA, Mont. - The Office of the Governor sent a release Wednesday following a wildland fire briefing, giving an update on wildfires in Montana.
According to the release, due to the threats to structures, the Alder Creek Fire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is the number one priority fire in the nation.
As of July 21 around noon, there are 19 large fire incidents in Montana, and the state is in Preparedness Level 5.
Montana has seen 1,500 fire starts since January 1, burning around 200,000 acres, with over 500 starts in July.
Officials estimate that nearly $8.9 million from the Fire Suppression Fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of Montana’s current fiscal year the release said.