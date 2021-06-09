HELENA, Mont. - After receiving the 2021 Fire Season Briefing from state and federal agency administrators and fire management officers, Governor Greg Gianforte said Montana is prepared for the fire season.

Gov. Gianforte said much of the state is in moderate to extreme drought conditions, which increases the risk of a severe fire season, however, local fire managers are committed to reducing wildfire risk across the state.

“All Montanans must work together to reduce the burden on our firefighting resources this summer and prevent wildfires,” Gov. Gianforte said.

Officials predict an above-average fire season particularly in July and August due to extreme drought conditions.

Although an above-average fire season is being predicted, a release from Gov. Gianforte says hundreds of Montana’s career and volunteer firefighters are prepared to respond.

“Given the forest health crisis here in Montana, I call on all of us around the table to get more private, state, tribal, and federal acres into active management to reduce the risk facing our communities,” Gianforte said.

The release also said a flag will be flown at the State Capitol in honor of Tim Hart and presented to his wife and family in gratitude for his service to our state and nation through the communities, landscapes, and livelihoods he protected.