HELENA, Mont. - Ahead of what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” throughout the state of Montana, officials are reminding drivers to have fun, but be responsible.
According to the Montana Attorney General’s Office, traffic deaths are down this year compared to the same time last year, but more fatal crashes occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year.
You can use these rules to make sure everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families:
- Slow down and follow the speed limit. The speed limit is the maximum speed for the ideal conditions. Slow down when there is traffic, varied roadway conditions, or inclement weather.
- Don’t drive impaired. A person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol is greatly diminished. Driving impaired can ruin your life and the lives of others.
- Wear your seatbelt. Seatbelts are the cheapest life insurance there is.
“Have fun with your friends and family this summer, but please, be responsible behind the wheel. Never drive impaired under any circumstances and follow the rules of the road,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “While I’m glad to see that traffic deaths are slightly down again since this time last year, let’s work together to keep it that way.”
“You put your life and the lives of others on the road in danger when you drive intoxicated. Our troopers will be out in full force all summer to keep drunk and drugged drivers off Montana roads,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “Make sure you have a plan to get home safely if you go out, and never get in a car with someone who might be under the influence.”
