Officials reminding public importance of properly disposing fishing lines

HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are reminding the public Tuesday the importance of properly throwing away fishing lines to protect wildlife.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said in a Facebook post two boaters brought a northern flicker to the FWP Wildlife Center after seeing it struggling in a tree tangled in a fishing line at Spring Meadow Lake State Park.
FWP said the bird was so constricted in the fishing line, the blood supply cut off and damaged the soft tissue of its wing.
However, the fishing line was taken off the bird before causing a permanent injury.
