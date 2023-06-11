Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following county, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Lewis and Clark County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Cascade and Meagher. In west central Montana, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 900 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southwestern Cascade, Northwestern Meagher and East Central Lewis and Clark Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following county, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Central Lewis and Clark County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&