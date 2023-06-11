HELENA, Montana - Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commissioners voted Thursday to set higher mountain lion quotas, and they decided to change the rules on killing grizzly bears in case they are federally delisted.
The commission voted unanimously to allow landowners to shoot “threatening” grizzly bears. The rule will only go into effect if grizzly bears are federally delisted under the Endangered Species Act.
Commissioners voted unanimously to increase mountain lion hunting quotas to address the decline of species like mule deer and bighorn sheep, according to the June Commission Meeting.
The quotas range from a 10-40% reduction of the mountain lion population depending on the region. In hunting districts with below average numbers of prey species, quotas were increased to allow for a 40% reduction.
The commission will meet in August to consider other policies, such as implementing quota breakdowns between males and female mountain lions.
