HELENA, Mont. - Former Lieutenant Attorney General Kris Hansen has died.

Montana officials shared the statements Friday on Hansen’s passing.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared this statement:

“With the passing of Kris Hansen, we’ve lost a committed public servant and patriot, and I’ve lost a friend. Her indomitable spirit left an impact on all who knew her. A strong leader, Kris led a remarkable life, serving our nation overseas with the Montana National Guard and Central Intelligence Agency, before returning to Montana to continue her service to her community and to our Treasure State. Susan and I pray that her family, friends, and colleagues find peace and comfort.”

Attorney General Austin Knudsen shared the following statement:

"Kris was a dear friend, a conservative leader, and an amazing woman who dedicated her life to others. She served our nation as a member of the National Guard in Iraq and a tour with the Central Intelligence Agency in Somalia. She served her community in the Hill County Attorney’s Office and represented her neighbors in the Montana Legislature. She served the state she loved in the Auditor’s Office and then as the Lieutenant Attorney General in the Montana Department of Justice. It was an honor to have Kris on our team and we deeply miss her presence."

Representative Matt Rosendale shared this statement:

“Montana lost one of its greatest public servants yesterday. Kris committed herself to the state of Montana for over a decade, serving in the State Legislature, serving alongside me as Chief Legal Counsel and Deputy State Auditor in the Office of the Montana State Auditor, and most recently serving as Lieutenant Attorney General. Montana is a better place because of her work and commitment to protect and preserve our way of life. Kris was a dear friend of mine, and Jean and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Hansen family during this difficult time.”