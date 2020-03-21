HELENA- Officials are asking the public to report suspected COVID-19 fraud.
Anyone can report the suspected fraud by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing the NCDF email at disaster@leo.gov.
U.S. Attorneys were directed to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes as well as to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator according to a release from the Department of Justice.
“Sadly, there are people trying to take advantage of others during this time of uncertainty when most Montanans are thinking of ways to help. Please be on guard for potential frauds or scams against you and your neighbors and report any suspicious activity,” U.S. Attorney Alme said in the release.
The schemes the DOJ is warning of include:
Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online
Phishing emails from people posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received
Seeking donations fraudulently and for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations
Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using it to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures
The whole release from the Department of Justice:
In a memorandum to U.S. Attorneys issued March 19, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the Coronavirus, direct the prosecution of Coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities. The District of Montana’s Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Kakuk.
The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.
To find more about Department of Justice resources and information, please visitwww.justice.gov/coronavirus.