HELENA, Mont. - A man has been arrested following a crash that killed one woman and sent another to the hospital.
Helena police officers were dispatched at 2:00 am Friday to the area of I-15 and Cedar, on the Northbound off-ramp, for a report of an injury/rollover crash involving one car the Helena Police Department (HPD) said.
It was reported there was one unresponsive woman that was ejected from the car .
Responding officers and paramedics tended to the 20-year-old woman, however, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
Another woman who was a passenger in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man driving the car was a 19-year-old who officers noticed demonstrated signs of impairment HPD reported.
He was tested for DUI and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
After an investigation, the man, identified as Hunter Nicely from California, was arrested for DUI, Vehicular Homicide, Negligent Vehicular Assault, Reckless Driving, Underage Possession of Alcohol, Seatbelt Violation and Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle.
Nicely was booked into the Lewis and Clark County jail.