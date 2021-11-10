One-on-one interview with Governor Gianforte

HELENA, Mont — After being elected as Montana's 25th governor one year ago, Montana Right Now's Angela Marshall sat down with Greg Gianforte for a candid conversation.
Nothing was off the table in this interview.
Her first question: How is it going as the leader of the Treasure State?
He told her that he's "encouraged."
Within the last 11 months, the economy has reopened and good-paying jobs—jobs paying $50,000 dollars or more—have been created.
Still, he came into his first term as governor during the midst of the pandemic and his policies haven't come without controversy.
That's where a major focus of the conversation begins.
