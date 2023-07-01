Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northwestern Broadwater, northwestern Meagher and northern Jefferson Counties through 1245 PM MDT... At 1146 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles south of Lincoln to 10 miles east of Garrison to near Warm Springs. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Helena, Boulder, East Helena, Montana City, Basin, Wickes, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Elkhorn State Park, Marysville, Winston, Clancy, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park and Jefferson City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH