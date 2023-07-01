HELENA, Mont. - Open debris burning is closed in Lewis and Clark County as of July 1.
The closure was issued in hopes of reducing the number of human-caused fires during the hottest period of the year, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
Open burning has been closed until Aug. 30, unless meteorological conditions change.
The closure was agreed upon by the Fire Warden of Lewis and Clark County, in consultation with the Rural Fire Council, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
