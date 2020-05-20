HELENA - The Superintendent of Public Instruction put together two task force teams offering criticism and advice on reopening for the 2020-2021 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two task forces are the Montana Learn 2020 and the Montana Flex 2020.
The Montana Learn task force is designed to evaluate the necessary resources for families and teachers in efficient distance learning or a combination of in-school learning, according to the release from the Office of Public Instruction. This task force is comprised of students, parents, educators, and community partners.
The Montana Flex task force is designed to analyze state and federal laws and regulations needing a reform to offer schools adaptability, according to OPI. This task force is comprised of school administrators, education associations, and the Board of Public Education.
“Montana families and educators are looking forward to the new school year this fall with optimism,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Wednesday in the release. “As state leaders, we must support them. The Montana Learn and Montana Flex 2020 Task Forces will bring together students, parents, educators, and state and local leaders to provide families and schools with the resources that they need to succeed in the coming school year.”
OPI says the task forces will have four meetings happening between May and June via Zoom to map out reopening advice to the OPI and education partners.
OPI says they will provide instructions during the summer on how to reopen in the fall.