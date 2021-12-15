HELENA, Mont. - The battle between OPI and local school districts throughout Montana continued today. After receiving a letter of support signed by hundreds of people, the Montana Office of Public Instruction has announced the removal of their current system in place for teachers to apply for licensing.
This was one of the major complaints local superintendents have with Arntzen, as last week they cited their continued struggles with getting teachers licensed on time.
The system will go offline on December 31 and a new one will not be implemented until June 1. They are highly recommending getting all applications into the current system before the end of the year. The problem the supers have seen is if teachers aren't licensed by the state within a 60-day timeframe, the schools are not able to pay them. Elsie Arntzen wanted to clear up some confusion and explain the licensing process isn't coming to a halt.
"There is no shut down of the licensing system, I believe in this past week of the barrage of everything that is occurring here that this is a misnomer and a mistake of wording. Didn't come from us, it came from other sources, and we are migrating the system," said Arntzen.
So, while the online system will be down, teachers will still be able to submit their licensing applications through mail and email. Elsie also mentioned some of the things they have already begun working on to meet the standards the supers have requested.
"We have added staff to the licensing unit, we have maintained the relationship of the existing staff of over 15 years, we have licensed up all of our teachers that have requested licensing," said Arntzen.
She added why the timing of the system change makes so much sense.
"You know, 50% of our licensing is done on paper, and that is egregious in the digital world that we were thrust into because of COVID,” said Arntzen.
She also has one thing to ask of people as OPI works through the process of getting their new system in place.
"We're here to serve, so we have office hours if there are any questions, anybody can call in and you're going to get a person on the end of the line, not just go into a vacant portal, but give up patience as we make sure we do iron out these technical kinks," said Arntzen.
I also contacted Rex Weltz for comment on the situation.
"We look forward to the opportunity to establish and strengthen a working relationship with Elsie," said Superintendent Rex Weltz.