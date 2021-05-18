HELENA, Mont. - Tours for the Original Governor's Mansion are starting back up in Helena after being closed for the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release from the Montana Historical Society, the Original Governor's Mansion, located on 304 No. Ewing, is reopening June 1.
MHS provides tours Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the top of every hour.
Groups of 10 people or less are allowed on the tours.
MHS suggests visitors wear masks; however, they are not required.
Admission costs $4 for adults and $1 for children--MHS said they prefer visitors pay with cash and exact change.
In addition, MHS said the museum, located on in the MHS building at 225 N. Roberts, is continuing self-guided tours.
Museum exhibits include the following:
- Charles M. Russell art exhibit
- Neither Empty Nor Unknown gallery--features Montana during Lewis and Clark
- Montana Homeland--looks into how people worked, played, raised families and developed communities
Admission costs $5 for adults, $1 for children and $12 for family rates. The museum offers guided tours upon reservation.