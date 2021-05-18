HELENA, Mont. - Tours for the Original Governor's Mansion are starting back up in Helena after being closed for the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from the Montana Historical Society, the Original Governor's Mansion, located on 304 No. Ewing, is reopening June 1.

MHS provides tours Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the top of every hour.

Groups of 10 people or less are allowed on the tours.

MHS suggests visitors wear masks; however, they are not required.

Admission costs $4 for adults and $1 for children--MHS said they prefer visitors pay with cash and exact change.

In addition, MHS said the museum, located on in the MHS building at 225 N. Roberts, is continuing self-guided tours.

Museum exhibits include the following:

Charles M. Russell art exhibit

Neither Empty Nor Unknown gallery--features Montana during Lewis and Clark

Montana Homeland--looks into how people worked, played, raised families and developed communities

Admission costs $5 for adults, $1 for children and $12 for family rates. The museum offers guided tours upon reservation.