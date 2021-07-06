OVANDO, Mont. - It was a traumatic day for residents in Ovando, where a grizzly bear killed a women at a campsite in Ovando on Tuesday.
The fatal bear attack happened around 3:30 a.m., in a town that's 60 miles Northwest of Helena.
As of Tuesday evening, Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Powell Sheriff's Office and Ovando Volunteer Firefighters were still searching for the bear.
Resident Ray Francis couldn't believe it happened in his town that has less than 100 people.
"This is just devastating. It's a big biking community and I don't know what's gonna happen," Francis said.
He's lived in Ovando for 25 years and said this has never happened before.
"Not like this, this is an anomaly," he said.
The Powell County Sheriffs Office said the bear wandered into the campsite a few times before the fatal attack.
FWP helicopters searched for the bear that killed a woman while she was alone inside her tent.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says they don't believe the bear is in Ovando anymore.
"For now, we're fairly confident that the bear is not in the immediate area, but Fish, Wildlife & Parks has taken steps to hopefully trap the bear, and we'll continue to monitor it," Sheriff Roselles said.
Local resident and saloon owner Tiffanie Zaverelli says she was shocked when she heard the news.
"Something like this just kinda shakes us," Zaverelli said. "And this is a small community and more so than a community, it's a family. It's a small group of people, so it's a little nerve-racking."
But, she said it's already brought the town of less than 100 people closer together.
"I think that there's a sense of unity with all of us. We're all in contact with one another. I think that from my husband and I's standpoint, we just want the community to know that we care, and we're here if they want anything at all," she said.
Officials have closed campsites in Ovando through Sunday, July 11.