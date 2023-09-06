HELENA, Mont. - There are 16 active large fire incidents in Montana as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

During a fire briefing Tuesday, the DNRC shared updates on fires in the Treasure State.

According to the Office of the Governor, the DNRC reports that since January 1, 2023, there have been 1,424 fire starts in Montana burning 114,316 acres.

The Niarada Fire is the largest actively burning fire in the state at 20,365 acres and 100% containment.

To date, 18 primary residences have been lost.

Montana reportedly entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $195 million and officials estimate that $35 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.

Officials anticipate adjustments to this number once cost-sharing negotiations are complete.

Montanans are being urged to be vigilant when working and recreating outdoors, even with increased precipitation.