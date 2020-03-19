HELENA- Parking enforcement in downtown Helena was suspended by the City of Helena through Tuesday, March 31.
The release from the City of Helena:
Starting today, the City of Helena suspended parking enforcement in downtown Helena through Tuesday, March 31. At that time, the Parking Division will reevaluate whether to
reinstate enforcement or not based on COVID-19 trends and government recommendations. Suspending enforcement through March 31 is in line with many City department’s efforts to reduce person to person interactions based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“We continue to take the advice of our public health partners in making decisions on City services and programs,” stated Interim City Manager, Melinda Reed. “As stewards of the downtown, this decision supports the safety of our downtown customers and parking staff.”
The Parking Division will continue to enforce ADA parking and any public safety parking issues, such as blocked fire hydrants or blocking “no parking” zones. Officers will not enforce paid parking.
The parking office will maintain current business hours to accept payment for fines or other parking needs. Their customer service counter is equipped with a security window that provides space between staff and the public. Their office is located at 225 S Cruse Street and is open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
For the latest news or changes in City services, please continue to follow “Community Headlines” at HelenaMT.gov.