HELENA, Mont. - Paris Hilton weighed in on a current topic to the Montana Senate Committee, House Bill 218, which would increase regulations surrounding "private alternative adolescent residential or outdoor programs.”
They are alternative residential settings for youth who are experiencing emotional, behavioral, or learning problems.
Hilton says they are anything but safe, testifying that she had been abused in the Montana mountains when she was younger and encouraging lawmakers to protect children in residential programs.
For several years now, Hilton has been speaking out against the lack of regulations in the troubled teen industry, which is a multi-million dollar industry.
Via Twitter, she said children deserve safety in residential programs and asks our state lawmakers to please stand with children and survivors.
Today, I urge the Montana Senate Committee to pass #HB218. I provided testimony about being abused in the Montana Mountains during my time in the #TTI 💔. Children DESERVE safety in residential programs! Please stand with children and survivors @MTSenateGOP @MTLegislature #mtpol— ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) March 10, 2023
