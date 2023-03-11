Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&