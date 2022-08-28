Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest

HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall.

“This is not a public safety emergency, but it is a priority. We want to mitigate further deterioration of the dam to avoid an emergency, so we are beginning work now,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “I understand that Park Lake is a favorite place for many, it’s one of mine too. While this has potential to be disruptive to visitors over the next couple of years, we thank you in advance for your understanding.”

Park Lake is a 40-acre lake in the Lump Gulch Drainage, 28 miles south of Helena. The dam is inspected annually for safety and functionality. Results from this year’s inspection indicated increased seepage under the embankment, potential erosion at the foundation/embankment, and a change in the dam’s normal drainage system. To prevent further deterioration of the dam, the Forest Service has initiated a process to rehabilitate the dam.

The first step will be reducing the water level in Park Lake to ease further stress on the dam. This work will begin this fall while a survey and design for the new dam is completed. The timeline for rehabilitation of the dam is contingent on the design but will likely take a couple of years. Impacts to the campground and picnic area will be shared as the design and logistics are finalized.

The Helena Ranger District is working closely with our county officials and state cooperating agencies to help ensure a coordinated and deliberate approach to each phase of the replacement project. Park Lake has ecological, recreational, and historical importance. The lake is an important water source to raise Arctic grayling for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ restoration efforts across the State and is a popular day-use and overnight recreational refuge for visitors. The lake also serves as a valuable water source for fire suppression efforts.

The dam was initially constructed back in the late 1800s by Chinese immigrants who contributed to Helena’s success and growth between 1865-1880 by damming the lake to supply gold miners with a reliable source of water for placer mining operations. The Forest Service’s Helena Ranger District currently manages the water rights, dam and recreation on Park Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks last upgraded the dam in 2005.

Follow us on Twitter @LewisandClarkNF, Facebook @HLCNF, or our website https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/ for updates. Folks wanting an update can also contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5201.