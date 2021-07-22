HELENA, Mont. - A part of 6th Avenue in Helena will be closed starting Monday, July 26 for upgrades to the city’s water and sewer mains.
The project will extend its current closure of Rodney Street to 5th Avenue but open the 9th Avenue and Rodney intersection according to a release from the City of Helena.
In addition, 6th Avenue will be closed between N. Davis Street and N. Ewing Street.
Detours will route traffic down 9th Street, Broadway Street, 5th Avenue, N. Ewing Street and N. Davis Streets.
The closure will start Monday, July 26 and run through Friday, July 30, weather permitting.
The intersection of 6th and Rodney is expected to open over the weekend, July 31 and August 1, before closing again August 2 through August 4 while crews complete paving preparation work according to the release.
Construction will not fully conclude until mid-August when road crews are able to complete street paving.