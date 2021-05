HELENA, Mont. - A section of McHugh Drive will be closed to traffic starting Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3.

The closure will be due to asphalt maintenance work on McHugh Drive and will impact the road from Custer Avenue to Cole Avenue.

Each day the portion of McHugh drive will be closed from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and no street parking will be allowed in the work zone during the project.

Residents can contact 447-1566 with any questions or concerns.