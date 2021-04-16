HELENA, Mont. - Part of McHugh Drive will be closed starting April 20 for asphalt repair.
McHugh Drive will be closed to through traffic from Cole Avenue to Cloverview Drive. Residents on Cloverview Drive will have access to their homes.
The closure will be April 20 and April 21 and the hours of closure will be from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm depending on the weather. Residents will be notified of any change of schedule.
Crews will be working to remove concrete drips and replacing them with asphalt.
If you have any questions, you can call the Transportation Department at 406-447-1566.