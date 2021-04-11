HELENA, Mont. - A part of Snowdrift Road will be closed April 12 and 13 to install culverts.
The closure will be between Collins Drive and Ferry Road and three culverts will be installed.
A release from Lewis and Clark County says the project is a part of a Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) project the county began work on in 2020.
Lewis and Clark County received $698,502 in FLAP grant money to do surface preservation work on these roads with the County match funding is $93,470 plus in-kind work.
According to Lewis and Clark County, the project will include the addition of new culverts, reconstruction of ditches, removal of trees in the right of way on Snowdrift between Collins and Ferry, new subgrade preparation, gravel and an application of soil stabilizer.
County personnel are conducting the culvert, tree removal, ditch and subgrade work, and gravel will be hauled and placed this spring/summer.
After the work is complete, the county will assume maintenance of these roads.
For more information about the project, you can contact Jess Whitford, Construction Project Coordinator at jwhitford@lccountymt.gov or 447-8040.
Updates on the project will be posted on Lewis and Clark County’s website here.