HELENA, Mont. - Part of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDT) will be rerouted while contractors reduce fuels and deadfall along the existing trail.
Starting July 5, about five miles of the trail will be rerouted over Macdonald Pass.
Work includes clearing hazard trees within 100 feet of the trail, mitigating wildfire risk and bringing the forest into alignment with the Forest Plan.
“The work involves heavy equipment operation and hazardous tree removal directly adjacent to the CDT,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “Not only will this work improve hiker experience on the CDT, it is also vitally important for reducing wildfire risk and protecting our local watershed.”
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the fuels reduction units in this area were carefully planned and laid out with much public input over the past two years, and that work is part of the 2018 Tenmile South Helena vegetation project.
Work is anticipated to occur July through September in 2023 and may continue into 2024.
Recreationists can find reroute information on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest website under “Alerts and Notices.” Please contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5201 with any questions.
