The Helena Police Department is encouraging people to pay attention to their surroundings and hopes everyone in attendance at the Capitol and surrounding areas will gather peacefully on Sunday. HPD will also be partnering with other law enforcement agencies to help make sure everyone stays safe during the event.
"If everyone shows everyone else respect, the respect they would expect to receive and they show that respect to others, whether their opinions are the same or different,” says Chief Steve Hagen, Helena Police Department. “I think we will have a very peaceful protest."
Lewis and Clark Public Health also wants to remind people that there’s still a pandemic going on and staying safe is still very important. They want to remind people to participate safely to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 or passing it on to others.
HPD also says to please be aware of pedestrians if you are driving in the area on Sunday afternoon, as there will be more people than normal, so make sure to slow down and pay attention to the road.