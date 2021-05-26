HELENA, Mont. - According to a recent study, 18.5 percent of Montana Veterans binge drink and many are likely to feel the impacts of social isolation for years to come due to the pandemic.

But the Peer Support Program at the Montana Department of Veteran Affairs is giving our veterans struggling with substance abuse or other mental health challenges a place to seek hope.

"It's veterans who have a lived experience of recovery that have decided to come help other veterans enter recovery and maintain their recovery," said Bob McCabe, the local recovery coordinator for MTVAHCS.

In Montana, you have to be in recovery for at least 2 years working on whatever challenges you face to become a certified peer support specialist.

"The peer support has a unique skill set that you just can't get out of a book," said McCabe.

Robert Zarndt is a certified peer support specialist who has been going through 40 years of recovery from substance abuse and PTSD.

"I spent many years feeling alone. I came back from Vietnam and I spent many years thinking that I was crazy and alone because no one related to me," said Zarndt.

He says he's gotten support from many different people and the VA has helped him when he didn't even know he was struggling.

Zarndt says this program can help with a feeling of comradery and belonging; going on to say those who have served have a connection.

"It's a trusting safe zone where you can share whatever is on your mind," said Zarndt.

"You don't have to tell me where you've been or what you've done, I get it. We all have that common bond. And that's the beauty of peer support, veterans serving veterans," Janie Hall, a certified peer support specialist with MTVAHCS.

"We're able to relate on a level where they may not be to with a clinician so to speak," said Jason Bridger, a certified peer support specialist with MTVAHCS.

On a daily basis, Bridger is working with veterans to help them find resources, talking through things with them, and just relating to them on a level they may not feel comfortable talking to someone else with.

"If we can just reach one, to me anyway, then I've achieved what I set out to do," said Bridger.

"I'm not a mental health provider, I'm not a therapist, but I am therapeutic," said Hall.

Bridger says giving back is how he maintains his mental health after struggling with alcohol addiction.

"It was very prevalent in the military, that's just, that was the culture and it translated outside. So, you know I needed some help and it was offered. It was probably the best thing that's ever happened to me minus being able to give back to the veterans," said Bridger.

Montana is a tough state and with the hardcore mentality many in the military have, Hall says that mindset isn't effective and it actually takes more courage to ask for help.

"I get that it is frightening to step out and say 'yup, I can't do it alone.'... But I know for myself in the military, we did nothing alone. It was a team effort in everything that we did. From a to b, from basic to combat. We never did anything alone. Why would you be able to cure yourself by yourself? This is a full effort, we need a team effort in our mental health and in our physical health and it's okay to ask for help," said Hall.

"Asking for help is definitely a difficult thing to do. Because there is a lot of pride and you have to overcome that pride factor, ask for help, and I've found that by doing so it made me a lot stronger," said Zarndt.

"Recovering from a mental health issue doesn't mean you're weak, it means you're out seeking help and that makes you stronger because you're wanting to change where you're at," said Bridger.

On May 27 at 5:30 P.M., the VA is holding a mental health panel on Facebook live, you can watch the live stream by clicking here.

They encourage all veterans and family members to join and ask questions.

If you don't have access to Facebook, you can also call 1-872-701-0185 and enter 611 906 822#.

McCabe says if you don't get your question answered, you can reach out to him at his office in Ft. Harrison at 406-447-7059.