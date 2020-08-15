HELENA- The Helena City Commission has announced they have arrived at a consensus to offer the possession of permanent City Manager position to Rachel Harlow-Schalk.
Final interviews for the position were held by the city commission on Saturday, August 15 after two days of public interviews with Harlow-Schalk and fellow finalist, Troy Smith.
The City received 94 applications for the position, and the Commission interviewed four candidates in the initial phase at public meetings on July 20 and 21.
A release from the City of Helena says the Mayor then instructed Novak Consulting Group, who the city commission hired to recruit for the position, to engage in contract negotiations on behalf of the City of Helena. The Commission will vote on the contract once negotiations are complete.
The date and time of the meeting are yet to be determined.
“Harlow-Schalk has served in government at both the state and local levels for over 25 years. She has worked for the State of Colorado’s Local Government Center since 2014 as the Deputy Director of Local Government, Deputy Director of Strategic Operations and Finance, and Financial Assistance Director. Prior to that she spent more than 20 years working with the City of Westminster, Colorado, where she held several positions, including Senior Projects Officer and Environmental and Administrative Services Officer. Harlow-Schalk holds a Bachelor of Science in Individualized Studies, Hazardous Waste Management from the Metropolitan State College of Denver, and a Master of Arts in Political Science from the University of Colorado,” the release says.