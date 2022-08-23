UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M.

Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community at this time.

Crews from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation mopped up the fires and reopened it to the public Tuesday morning.

Fire danger is still high in the Helena area, and there are thunderstorms forecasted in the next few days.

HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night.

A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them.

A crew from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation remained at the scene of the fires throughout the night.

These fires were suspicious in nature and there is an investigation ongoing, according to HFD.

HFD said a male person was reportedly seen in the area at the time of the fires and came back later.

Anyone with information is asked to call HFD at 406-447-8472.

At this time, fire danger is high in the Helena area.