HELENA- The Helena Family YMCA is welcoming a new CEO.
Phillip Borup, also the CEO at the Butte Family YMCA, is being welcomed as the new CEO of the Helena location as well.
A release from Helena Family YMCA says Borup brings years of experience including financial and operations leadership within multiple industries, including non-profits.
“Under Phillip’s leadership, the Butte Y has experienced a comprehensive turn-around operationally, financially, and within the community – improving programs, services, and increasing return to the community from contributions and donations,” the release says.
In the last few months, Borup has been helping at the Helena Y and began as CEO earlier in November.
Borup’s primary focus as Helena Y’s CEO will include assessing financial and operational performance, developing strategic partnerships within our community, and overseeing and managing fundraising efforts.
Judi Allen, who has been serving as the Helena Y’s Interim CEO, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will work side-by-side with Mr. Borup while overseeing day-to-day operations according to the release.
“Judi has been instrumental in developing and implementing COVID protocols and re-opening the Y, expanding the Ys childcare services while partnering with the City and County, securing grants, and managing operations and employees,” the release says.
The Helena Family YMCA is holding a virtual reception to introduce Phillip Borup on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:00 am.
You can register for the event by contacting Alana, Marketing Director, at alana.cunningham@helenaymca.org or visiting helenaymca.org.