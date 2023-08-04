A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) is planned for this fall.

All TVs, radios and cell phones will receive an alert as a part of the test on Wednesday, Oct. 4 around 2:20 pm ET.

This will be the third nationwide test of the WEA, but the second to all cellular devices.

Radios and TVs will be sent the EAS portion for the seventh nationwide test.

FEMA reports the test is being done to make sure the systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

If there is widespread severe weather or other significant events on Oct. 4, a back-up testing date is set for Oct. 11.

All wireless phones should receive the following message once, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

The EAS test will last for about one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.