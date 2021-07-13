HELENA, Mont. - A proposed plan to change the criteria a city must reach to be considered a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) has been abandoned.
This plan would have impacted federal funding received by Great Falls, Missoula and Bozeman according to a release from Senator Jon Tester.
The OMB proposed the change in the population threshold of the MSA, to 100,000 people in January.
Montana’s senators, Steve Daines and Jon Tester urging for the OMB to reverse its decision.
“Montana communities depend on certainty and reliable funding to thrive, and a shortsighted bureaucratic change like this is the last thing cities like Great Falls, Missoula, and Bozeman needed as they work to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” Tester said in a release. “I’m glad OMB listened to me and the many voices who pushed back against this poorly conceived proposal, and I will continue fighting to make sure cities and towns across our state have the resources they need to provide critical services, create jobs, and come out strong on the other side of this crisis.”
“I’m glad to see the Biden administration listen to my request and rollback their proposal to change city size designations that would have robbed Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls of critical resources. This is great news for our Montana communities,” Daines stated in a release.